India detains suspected "suicide bomber" in New Delhi blast
(MENAFN) India’s National Investigation Agency announced on Sunday that it has taken into custody an aide of the suspected “suicide bomber” involved in last week’s New Delhi blast.
The individual, identified as a Kashmiri resident named Amir Rashid Ali, “had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured,” the agency said in a statement on a social media platform.
Authorities added that the “vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED)” used in the attack last Monday was “registered” under Ali’s name. The attacker has been identified as Umar Un Nabi, who is also from Kashmir.
The explosion occurred outside the Red Fort, a historic Mughal-era monument, in India’s capital. The government described the incident as a "terrorist incident” carried out by “anti-national forces.”
The investigation continues, with authorities having seized an additional vehicle linked to Nabi. Reports indicate that the death toll from the blast has risen to 13.
