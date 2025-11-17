BARE Laser & Skin Extends Hours And Welcomes New Clients For Professional Laser Tattoo Removal In London, Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews)



London, Ontario - Nov 17th, 2025 - BARE Laser & Skin, a trusted skincare and laser treatment clinic, is pleased to announce expanded clinic hours to accommodate the growing demand for tattoo removal services in London, Ontario. While the clinic has offered tattoo removal for several years, the extension of hours ensures new and existing clients can access timely, high-quality care.

Led by Lindsay Meldrum-Skin Therapist, Advanced Laser Technician, and Trainer-the clinic is recognized for delivering safe, effective, and customized tattoo removal treatments that prioritize comfort, results, and client confidence.

“ At BARE Laser & Skin, every tattoo and every client is unique. We've been providing tattoo removal for years, and expanding our hours allows us to continue offering accessible, results-driven care in a comfortable environment,” says Lindsay Meldrum.

Advanced Technology: Powered by the Cynosure PicoSure® Pro

BARE Laser & Skin performs tattoo removal using the Cynosure PicoSure® Pro, one of the most advanced picosecond laser systems on the market. This cutting-edge technology delivers ultra-fast pulses of energy that shatter ink into tiny particles, allowing the body to clear pigment more efficiently and with less discomfort than traditional lasers.

Benefits of the PicoSure® Pro:



Faster fading: Picosecond pulses are significantly faster than nanosecond lasers, often reducing the total number of sessions required.

Highly effective on dark and stubborn inks: Particularly strong results with black, blue, and green pigments, as well as cosmetic tattoo pigments.

Gentle on the skin: Lower heat output reduces thermal damage, promoting safer treatment and smoother healing. Precision targeting: Breaks up ink while protecting surrounding skin, making it ideal for both body tattoos and delicate permanent make-up removal.



This advanced laser is used for both traditional tattoo removal and permanent makeup removal, including eyebrow microblading. Lindsay also includes tattoo and PMU removal in her professional training curriculum for aspiring laser technicians.

What Clients Can Expect



Treatments performed using the Cynosure PicoSure® Pro

Technical expertise from certified, highly trained specialists

Topical numbing cream provided (with injectable numbing available when required)

Personalized treatment plans tailored to ink colour, depth, skin type, and goals

Removal of body tattoos and cosmetic tattoos (microblading included) Complimentary consultations for all new clients



“ Whether someone wants full removal or just lightening for a cover-up, our focus is always on honest guidance, advanced technology, and client comfort every step of the way,” Lindsay adds.

Clinic Information

BARE Laser & Skin, 1065 Valetta Street Unit C London, Ontario N6H 2Z9, Phone: (519) 495-4247

About BARE Laser & Skin

BARE Laser & Skin is a wellness-centered skincare and aesthetic clinic offering advanced facials, laser therapies, Japanese Head Spa, scalp imaging, hair restoration, and expert tattoo removal. Founded and led by Lindsay Meldrum-Skin Specialist, Advanced Laser Technician, and Trainer-the clinic blends evidence-based technology with personalized treatment plans to support long-term beauty, confidence, and skin health.

Tattoo Removal Q&A with Lindsay Meldrum, Advanced Laser Technician

To support journalists, editors, and media writers, the following Q&A section provides direct, quotable insights from Lindsay regarding the tattoo removal process:

HOW PAINFUL ARE LASER TATTOO TREATMENTS?

“Most clients describe laser tattoo removal as feeling like a quick rubber-band snap,” says Lindsay.“Treatment comfort varies depending on location, tattoo size, and personal pain tolerance. We use topical numbing-and injectable numbing when needed-to make the experience as comfortable as possible.”

CAN TATTOOS BE COMPLETELY REMOVED WITH LASER TREATMENTS?

“Many tattoos can be fully removed, while others fade significantly until they're barely visible,” Lindsay explains.“Results depend on pigment, depth, age, and your skin type. Black and darker inks respond best, while bright or cosmetic pigments may require additional sessions. During a consultation, I give clients realistic expectations based on their specific tattoo.”

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO HEAL AFTER A LASER TATTOO TREATMENT?

“Healing usually takes about 1–2 weeks,” Lindsay notes.“Redness, swelling, or mild blistering can occur, and these are normal signs that your body is breaking down ink particles. With proper aftercare, most clients heal smoothly and comfortably.”

DOES LASER TATTOO REMOVAL LEAVE A SCAR?

“When performed correctly, laser tattoo removal rarely causes scarring,” Lindsay says.“If scarring exists, it was usually caused by the original tattooing process-not the removal. Proper aftercare plays a huge role in ensuring smooth healing.”