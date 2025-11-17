Lower House Speaker Underscores Jordan's Model Of Muslimchristian Coexistence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi said Monday that Jordan represents a unique model of coexistence between Muslims and Christians, rooted in the values of harmony and tolerance under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Patronizing the opening of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, held at the Lower House with the participation of 50 parliamentarians from member states, Qadi highlighted Jordan's spiritual importance as the birthplace of Jesus Christ and its proximity to Jerusalem. He underscored His Majesty's commitment to safeguarding the religious identity of the holy city through the Hashemite custodianship of its Islamic and Christian sites.He said hosting the conference reflects Jordan's belief in the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue as a foundation for peace and stability. Qadi wished participants success in strengthening parliamentary cooperation, promoting shared human values, and conveying a message of hope to future generations.General Coordinator of the conference, MP Wasfi Haddad, said that convening the meeting in Amman carries significant meaning, reaffirming that Jordan, under His Majesty's leadership, stands as a living symbol of peace and human fraternity. He emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to its historical responsibility of caring for and preserving Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite custodianship.Haddad said parliaments can serve as voices of wisdom, dialogue, and peace in a world facing challenges and conflicts, encouraging efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous future.Secretary-General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy Maximos Charakopoulos described Jordan as an oasis of peace, security, and prosperity. He commended His Majesty's longstanding efforts, along with those of Jordanian institutions, in supporting regional stability.He highlighted the harmony between Jordanians, Muslims and Christians alike, and the importance of the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ. He also noted His Majesty's role in preserving Jerusalem's Christian and Islamic holy sites and the centrality of achieving peace based on the two-state solution.Delegation members commended Jordan's efforts in promoting global peace and emphasized the importance of the Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.Heads and members of the delegations reviewed the General Secretariat's report on this year's activities, noting the outcomes of meetings held in member states and engagements with international parliamentary organizations and conferences. They said these efforts have strengthened parliamentary cooperation, advanced tolerance, supported interfaith and intercultural dialogue, and reinforced shared human values. They also highlighted backing for initiatives that promote peace, stability, and responses to global issues of collective concern.