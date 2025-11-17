Voloshyn: Situation In South Is Escalating - Intensity Of Fighting, Drone Attacks Are Increased

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, stated this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the spokesperson, just over the past week, 169 combat engagements were recorded in the south. These include assaults on Ukrainian positions as well as battles during the destruction of enemy groups attempting to break through deeper into the defense.

"The number of missile strikes in the south has increased, as well as the use of Shahed-type drones. The number of 'Shaheds' has grown by 80%. Every day the enemy used about one hundred such drones in the south," he said.

Voloshyn also added that the use of FPV drones has increased by 3%. Enemy activity continues in certain areas as of the last 24 hours.

"Over the past day in the Prydniprovske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, and Oleksandrohrad sectors, 37 combat engagements were recorded, the most on the Oleksandrohrad axis, where the enemy attempted to assault our positions 21 times, using both motorcycles and vehicles," he said.

Voloshyn reported that near the settlement of Oleksiivka, the enemy attempted assaults using units in five vehicles, and during attacks near Verbove, they used motorcycles.

As Ukrinform reported, 216 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line yesterday, November 16.