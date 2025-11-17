403
Account News In Brief (November 17, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - The Bay Area Host Committee has named FleishmanHillard its official strategic communications consultancy for 2026. The firm will oversee communications strategy, sponsorship communications, executive visibility, media relations and issues management as the committee prepares for a year that includes both the Super Bowl and World Cup. Mitch Germann, FleishmanHillard's chief business development and brand officer, will serve as head of communications for BAHC, supported by the agency's sports team. President and CEO J.J. Carter will join the committee's advisory board, bringing decades of global sports communications experience to the organization.
PARSIPPANY, NJ - Coyne Public Relations has been named agency of record for the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau. Coyne will support media relations, strategic counsel and influencer engagement as Arlington prepares for new hotels, entertainment offerings and major events in 2026. The agency will also coordinate media visits and FAM tours to bolster the city's visibility as a leisure and meetings destination.
CHICAGO - Zapwater Communications has expanded its work with Seaside Collection as agency of record for Maldives, the group's newest luxury property. Opening December 15, the nine-residence boutique resort is located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and features over-water and beachfront villas, personalized Roohu butler service and bespoke culinary and wellness programs. The appointment builds on Zapwater's representation of Seaside Collection's Finolhu resort.
NEW YORK - Madison Park has appointed Diffusion as its public relations agency of record. Diffusion will lead media relations to position the home goods brand and support product launches and seasonal efforts aimed at driving consumer awareness. The remit covers the company's range of bedding, blankets, curtains and towels offered at accessible price points.
