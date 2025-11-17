Nvidia Stock Rises Premarket Ahead Of Q3 Print This Week: Thiel Exits, But Analysts Expect Another Blowout Quarter



Baird analyst Tristan Gerra said he expects a strong finish to the year and strong momentum in 2026. The average analysts' price target for Nvidia stock is $232.79, according to Koyfin, implying more than 22% upside from current levels.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) shares rose in Monday's early premarket session as traders looked ahead to the company's fiscal year 2026 third-quarter earnings report due Wednesday after the close.

Notwithstanding mounting worries concerning an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, Nvidia's stock has gained over 41% year-to-date.

What Analysts Model For Nvidia's Q3

According to Fiscal, analysts, on average, expect the company to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 and revenue of $54.94 billion. This compares to the year-ago numbers of $0.81 and $35.08 billion, respectively.

While announcing the second-quarter results in late August, the company guided revenue to be around $54 billion, plus or minus 2%, and adjusted gross margin to 73.5%, plus or minus 50 basis points. It also clarified that the outlook does not include contributions from the export of AI chips to China.

In a note released on Monday, Baird analyst Tristan Gerra said he expects a strong finish to the year and strong momentum in 2026. The analyst stated that recent industry feedback indicated incrementally positive demand trends for GB200 and GB300, as well as a positive outlook for Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin architecture. The new AI chip is expected to go into mass production in 2026.

Gerra expects the company to generate $200 billion in AI revenue for 2025. Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, and Foxconn will likely be significant consumers of GB200 and GB300 chips, respectively, he added.

Nvidia remains one of Baird's top three large-cap ideas among its coverage due to the company's“architecture performance and ecosystem leadership, strong revenue growth, and market share resiliency.” Baird rates Nvidia an 'Outperform,' with a $225 price target, implying roughly 18% upside from the stock's Friday close.

Peter Thiel Loses Confidence In Nvidia?

After SoftBank disclosed that it had dumped its entire Nvidia holding as the Masayoshi-led firm doubled down on OpenAI, another top investor has divested his stake in the AI chip stalwart. Billionaire tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel's Thiel Macro fund disclosed in its 13F filing late Friday that it did not hold any Nvidia stake at the end of the third quarter, as opposed to the 537,742 shares it had at the end of the second quarter. The stake was then valued at roughly $85 million.

What Is Retail Thinking?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock remained 'bullish' as of early Monday, and the message volume on the stream was 'high.'

A user, who identified as bullish on Nvidia, said Thiel has made a few bad choices.

Another user pointed to fund managers such as Ken Griffin, Philippe Laffont, and David Tepper boosting Nvidia shares.

