Rio De Janeiro News Roundup - Comprehensive City Brief For November 16, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday, November 16, 2025: Rio balanced exam-day logistics with targeted security and infrastructure moves.
The state raised extra-duty pay for military police, Federal Police made a narcotics arrest at Galeão, the city scheduled a key tunnel maintenance window, and drainage works advanced in Realengo.
For culture and family planning, the city activated“Novembro Negro” across neighborhoods, Casa Firjan opened free maker sessions, and CCBB's Italian Film Festival continued downtown.
Top 10 Headlines
PM extra-duty pay increased 36% to bolster staffing
Federal Police seize 3.2 kg of cocaine at Galeão
Santa Bárbara Tunnel to close overnight for maintenance
Realengo drainage works expand under PAC program
ENEM 2025: Day 2 held citywide (math & sciences)
City activates“Novembro Negro” cultural & educational agenda
Casa Firjan hosts free maker-lab sessions (business-friendly, English-accessible)
CCBB's Italian Film Festival continues with free tickets released at 9:00
State-backed“Bora de Bike” ride stages 10 km route at Aterro
Week-ahead: practical tips for airport runs during night works
POLITICS & JUSTICE
PM extra-duty pay increased 36% to bolster staffing
Summary: The state government approved a 36% adjustment to the“Regime Adicional de Serviço” (RAS) paid to military police on extra shifts.
Officials framed the move as a retention and readiness measure heading into the holiday period. The decision is paired with operational reviews aimed at increasing visible presence on high-demand corridors.
Why it matters: A more predictable police overtime framework tends to improve neighborhood security and event reliability for foreign residents and employers.
Federal Police seize 3.2 kg of cocaine at Galeão
Summary: Federal Police arrested a woman attempting to board for London with final destination Milan, carrying roughly 3.2 kg of cocaine concealed in her luggage.
The detention occurred Saturday night at Galeão and the case proceeded to in-flagrante processing on Sunday. Authorities emphasized continued screening of long-haul departures connecting Europe via Rio.
Why it matters: Consistent airport interdictions support safer international travel and deter trafficking on key routes used by expats.
BUSINESS & MARKETS / WORK & INFRASTRUCTURE
Santa Bárbara Tunnel overnight maintenance (Centro–Zona Sul link)
Summary: The city scheduled an overnight closure in the Santa Bárbara Tunnel with reversible lanes and on-site teams to preserve cross-town flow.
Signal timing and message boards will guide drivers through signed alternatives. Travelers should allow buffers for night airport transfers and early-morning school runs.
Why it matters: Predictable windows and clear detours cut surprise delays on a core artery many international households rely on.
Realengo drainage works expand under PAC program
Summary: Rio-Águas advanced flood-mitigation and drainage upgrades in Realengo, extending works to Vila Vintém as part of a broader corridor package.
The phase includes channel interventions, new structures, and sidewalk/drainage finishing to protect homes and bus routes. Officials said the program remains on a multi-month timetable with staged reopenings.
Why it matters: Stronger drainage and street works reduce service interruptions that affect commutes, deliveries, and rental markets.
CITY LIFE (HEALTH, PUBLIC SPACE & OPERATIONS)
ENEM 2025: Day 2 held citywide (math & sciences)
Summary: The second exam day ran across Rio with gates closing at 13:00 and testing from 13:30–18:30, covering mathematics and natural sciences.
Organizers coordinated with transport operators for steady flows near major campuses. Media and education outlets released same-day unofficial answer keys to help students benchmark performance.
Why it matters: Exam days redraw weekend patterns around schools, which is useful for expat families and anyone planning errands or appointments nearby.
“Novembro Negro” brings city-backed cultural & educational actions
Summary: City Hall activated dialogue circles, exhibitions, entrepreneurship fairs, and community concerts as part of the official“Novembro Negro” calendar.
The program is distributed across multiple neighborhoods and anchored by public facilities for easy access. Materials emphasize inclusion and are designed to be approachable for non-Portuguese speakers.
Why it matters: It's a low-friction way for international residents to engage with the city 's Black history and creative economy.
CULTURE & EVENTS
Casa Firjan: free maker-lab sessions for families and founders
Summary: Casa Firjan opened Sunday“Casa Aberta” activities that blend light fabrication demos with neighborhood-based creativity. Sessions are short, hands-on, and suitable for bilingual groups, making them practical add-ons to brunch or park plans. Registration is straightforward and staff can assist visitors in English.
Why it matters: Business-adjacent culture in an accessible setting is ideal for expat founders, families, and guests.
CCBB's Italian Film Festival (free tickets at 9:00 daily)
Summary: The month-long festival continued with daily screenings downtown; entry remains free with same-day ticket release at 9:00.
The format suits drop-ins between Centro errands or after-work meetups. Seating is limited, so early claims are recommended for groups.
Why it matters: A reliable, cost-effective culture option in a central, English-friendly venue simplifies planning.
“Bora de Bike” 10 km ride at Aterro do Flamengo
Summary: The state promoted a 10 km guided route connecting Aterro to the Marina zone with marshals and support vehicles.
Organizers emphasized family participation, route discipline, and photo checkpoints along the bayfront. Detours were signposted to keep cross-traffic moving during the event window.
Why it matters: Knowing timing and access points helps residents avoid detours-or join the ride-without disrupting plans.
Week-ahead: airport & cross-town planning during night works
Summary: With maintenance windows scheduled on core links, travelers should add 20–30 minutes to night transfers and verify road conditions before leaving.
For early flights, consider pre-booked ride-hail and allow slack for potential gallery closures. Families on school schedules can pre-plan alternate routes across Centro–Zona Sul connectors.
Why it matters: A small buffer preserves connections and reduces stress during a busy travel and event period for expats.
