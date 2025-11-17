403
Cinfa Responds to the Projected 92% Rise in Diabetes Prevalence in MENA by 2050
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) 84.7 million adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa in 2024, and this number is projected to increase by 92% to 162.6 million by 2050, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).
“Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose, which over time leads to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves”, as defined by the World Health Organization2. The main cause of diabetes varies by type, but regardless of the form, it results in elevated blood sugar levels.3 The most common is type 2 diabetes, usually found in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t produce enough insulin. For people living with diabetes, access to affordable treatment is critical to their survival.
In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region the prevalence of diabetes has reached 17.6% accounting for 14.4% of the global population affected by this disease.4 Besides, over the past three decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically across countries of all income levels, and more than 95% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
In response to this growing challenge, Cinfa is strengthening its presence in the MENA region, focusing on expanding access to effective diabetes treatments. As part of this commitment, the company has introduced vildagliptin under the brand name Gliptacin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, aiming to optimize blood glucose regulation. In the coming months, this therapy will also be available in combination with metformin, offering healthcare providers an additional option for comprehensive diabetes management.
“We bear the responsibility of ensuring global access to high-quality treatments, particularly for highly prevalent diseases like diabetes”, emphasized Franc Vives, Chief International Officer at Cinfa Group. “This entails sustained investment in research and development, ensuring treatment availability and working closely with healthcare professionals to promote adherence, patient education, and prevention”.
The Challenge of the Underdiagnosis and Opportunities to Improve Early Detection
One of the key areas of opportunity in the MENA region is earlier diagnosis. An estimated 32 million adults in the region are living with undiagnosed diabetes, representing 37.2% of all people with diabetes. Diabetes is associated with serious long-term complications, including vision loss, renal failure, cardiovascular disease, and increased vulnerability to infections such as tuberculosis. When detected, diabetes can be effectively managed through high-quality, patient-tailored treatments that help reduce the risk of complications and slow disease progression.
The foundation for effective diabetes management is early diagnosis – the longer a person lives with undiagnosed and untreated diabetes, the higher the risk of complications. Expanding access to basic diagnostics in primary health care settings can help facilitate earlier detection. In addition, patients may require periodic specialist assessment or treatment to monitor and manage complications.
These realities reaffirm Cinfa’s commitment, as Dr. Alicia López de Ocáriz, Corporate Medical Director of Cinfa, emphasized: “The rising prevalence of diabetes in the MENA region underscores the importance of timely diagnosis, access to effective and affordable treatments, and patient education to support better health outcomes and improve quality of life”.
