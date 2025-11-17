World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention Announces Abu Dhabi As Host For October 2027 Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November, 2025: The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce will organise the 19edition of the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) in Abu Dhabi in October 2027. The announcement was made at a press conference and marks a significant milestone for the emirate and the wider UAE, establishing the capital as a leading global centre for international business partnerships and cross-cultural interaction.

WCEC 2027, which marks the 19edition of the event and is expected to attract around 5,000 delegates, will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. WCEC, which runs every two years, is a premier global platform for Chinese entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote economic cooperation and strengthen mutual understanding. It also serves as a dynamic arena in which to foster cultural exchange among overseas Chinese business communities worldwide.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, stated:“We are proud to host the 19th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in the UAE. This event highlights the significance of our growing economic ties with China and the vast opportunities that lie ahead for both nations. We extend our warmest welcome to China's global business community to the UAE and look forward to fostering deeper collaboration during this incredible event.”

Dr. Jonathan Choi, CPPCC Standing Committee Member and Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong, said:“We are delighted that Abu Dhabi has been selected to host the 19th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in 2027.

“This move will not only strengthen economic ties but also deepen cultural exchange and mutual understanding, creating new opportunities for collaboration that benefit both the Chinese diaspora and our international partners.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO, ADNEC Group, said:“This prestigious event aligns with our vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global business destination and to build lasting partnerships that drive international trade and investment.”

H.E. Saeed Al Fazari, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, said:“Hosting this event is a testament to our capital's growing reputation as a world-class destination for international events and cultural exchange.

“This event is not only an opportunity to advance economic cooperation, but also to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the enduring friendship between the UAE and China.”

The 2027 edition marks a major step for Abu Dhabi, as it will be the first time the event is held in the UAE, further cementing the capital's position as a leading destination for international business events and investment opportunities. Since its inception in 1991, the WCEC has been held in several cities around the world, with the 18edition hosted by the Macao Chamber of Commerce.

The news was announced during a press conference at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Among the dignitaries in attendance were H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO, ADNEC Group, Dr. Jonathan Choi, CPPCC Standing Committee Member and Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong, Mr. Tang Zhengang, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE (CGCCUAE) and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 19th WCEC, Mr. Zhu Mingtao, Executive Vice President of CGCCUAE and General Manager of Multiple Events and H.E. Saeed Al Fazari, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

During the press conference, speakers highlighted the UAE's commitment to supporting global entrepreneurship and innovation, emphasising the strategic world class infrastructure and facilities of the venue and the importance of hosting such a prestigious event in Abu Dhabi.

The WCEC will provide a unique opportunity to showcase the UAE's dynamic business environment and build new bridges between the Chinese and Emirati business communities.

The event is expected to attract thousands of delegates, including prominent business leaders, investors and policymakers from around the world. It will feature high-level discussions, networking sessions and exhibitions, all aimed at promoting economic growth and cross-border collaboration.