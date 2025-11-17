Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0318 - RIKV 26 0520


2025-11-17 06:31:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 26 0318 RIKV 26 0520
Settlement Date 11/19/2025 11/19/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 12,105 19,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.581 / 7.499 96.347 / 7.500
Total Number of Bids Received 12 26
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 21,205 39,650
Total Number of Successful Bids 6 18
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 6 18
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.581 / 7.499 96.347 / 7.500
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.644 / 7.299 96.441 / 7.300
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.581 / 7.499 96.347 / 7.500
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.586 / 7.484 96.377 / 7.436
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.644 / 7.299 96.441 / 7.300
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.515 / 7.709 96.291 / 7.619
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.574 / 7.522 96.344 / 7.506
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.75 2.09

MENAFN17112025004107003653ID1110353907



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

