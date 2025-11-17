Oxagile To Take Part In The Upcoming Sportspro Media Summit 2025 In Madrid

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On November 18-19, 2025, the Meliá Castilla Hotel in Madrid will open the doors of its spacious Convention Center to hundreds of sports media professionals looking to connect with their peers at the annual SportsPro Media Summit.

This year's event has already attracted an impressive lineup of participants, including:

- World-renowned sports clubs and teams like Manchester United, FCB, PSG, and Bayern FC

- Global broadcasters like Discovery, ESPN, NBC, Paramount+, and TNT Sports

- Major sports organizations like F1, FIFA, WTA, NBA, and the International Olympic Committee

- Cloud and video technology providers like AWS, Adobe, Canto, Brightcove, and Sportradar

- Largest social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, X, Reddit, YouTube, and Instagram

Originally known as the OTT Summit, the subsequently rebranded event has been growing steadily year-to-year, becoming a major rallying point for broadcasting companies, sports teams and associations, service providers, IP holders, platform operators, and sport technology companies in Europe and across the globe. Initially launched as a technology-focused event dedicated predominantly to video streaming, it has since attained a much wider business context that spans a variety of the essential elements of the constantly evolving sports media ecosystem.

This year, the Media Summit will place an even stronger emphasis on building holistic, cohesive content distribution and monetization strategies based on the realities of today's market shaped by AI, social media, and ever-evolving habits of sports fans. Other important topics to be discussed on and off-stage will include media rights, OTT and streaming, and generative AI in content production. The SportsPro Media Summit provides a unique space for these conversations.

As the event steadily continues to amplify collaboration and knowledge sharing across the industry, Oxagile will join the summit as part of its lasting commitment to bringing innovation to streaming technologies. A leading provider of live streaming development services, Oxagile will be attending the event to make new connections, learn from the leaders of the sports media industry, gain a better understanding of the industry's pains and challenges, and share its extensive experience in building robust, AI-enabled video streaming apps and OTT platforms.

With over two decades of experience in video streaming, Oxagile helps sports organizations, broadcasters, and rights holders deliver high-quality live and on-demand experiences across web, mobile, smart TV, and set-top platforms. Its line of solutions ranges from adaptive streaming, DRM, and high-conversion advertising to flexible monetization models with AI-powered tools for real-time analytics, highlight generation, and deeply personalized viewing.

As a result, clients benefit from scalable, engaging, and future-ready platforms built to meet the needs of today's audiences and content owners. Throughout its history, Oxagile has partnered with and delivered complex video streaming products to such notable clients as Motorsport, Discovery, and NAGRA (Kudelski Group), among many others.

A summary of Oxagile's live video streaming expertise is available on the company's website:

All companies attending the SportsPro Media Summit are encouraged to meet with Egor Zalesskiy, Oxagile's Business Development Operations Director, on the event floor and learn more about the company's professional live streaming development services. Contact details will be provided below.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

Contact Information

Website:

Contact form: contacts/

Email:...

Phone: +1 332 242 2402