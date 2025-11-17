403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delhi Car Explosion Identified as Suicide Operation
(MENAFN) A devastating vehicle detonation near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on November 10—resulting in no fewer than 13 fatalities—has been confirmed as a suicide assault, according to India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Officials noted that this event marks the inaugural car-based suicide strike in the nation’s capital, and only the second such incident since the Pulwama attack in southern Kashmir in 2019, where a bomber forcefully drove a vehicle into a transport bus, ending the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) members.
The NIA announced that "Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi… The accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in J&K [Jammu and Kashmir], had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack," on Sunday.
Authorities further stated that another Kashmiri individual has been detained for purportedly collaborating with the car’s driver in orchestrating the assault within Delhi.
Investigators are additionally scrutinizing "another vehicle" belonging to Umar, which has been confiscated as part of the expanding inquiry.
Meanwhile, a separate violent blast at a police station in Nowgam, Kashmir, on Friday left nine people dead and more than 30 wounded.
This eruption transpired while forensic specialists were analyzing materials gathered in a case connected to the Delhi explosion.
Officials noted that this event marks the inaugural car-based suicide strike in the nation’s capital, and only the second such incident since the Pulwama attack in southern Kashmir in 2019, where a bomber forcefully drove a vehicle into a transport bus, ending the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) members.
The NIA announced that "Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi… The accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in J&K [Jammu and Kashmir], had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack," on Sunday.
Authorities further stated that another Kashmiri individual has been detained for purportedly collaborating with the car’s driver in orchestrating the assault within Delhi.
Investigators are additionally scrutinizing "another vehicle" belonging to Umar, which has been confiscated as part of the expanding inquiry.
Meanwhile, a separate violent blast at a police station in Nowgam, Kashmir, on Friday left nine people dead and more than 30 wounded.
This eruption transpired while forensic specialists were analyzing materials gathered in a case connected to the Delhi explosion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment