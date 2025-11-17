ADNOC Yas In Schools Launches Innovative Formula Ethara GP Challenge For UAE Students With A Chance To Watch The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix



Students aged between 8 and 13 encouraged to apply for this unique competition and showcase their creativity and innovation with submissions closing on 24th November. The competition aims to inspire future engineers and designers and will see participants design a motorsport brand with finalists bringing their cars to life during race weekend.

Abu Dhabi,November 2025: ADNOC Yas in Schools has launched the Formula Ethara GP Challenge, giving young innovators in the UAE the opportunity of experiencing the thrill of motorsport, creativity and design during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. The winner will watch the season-ending race live at the circuit.

Open until 24November, students in the UAE aged between 8 and 13-years-old, who are passionate about design, technology and racing, can now apply for this unique competition and showcase their imagination and problem-solving skills. It aims to inspire young people to become designers and engineers in the future and pursue a career in the thriving motorsport industry.

The Challenge is split into different stages, including creating their team name, logo and colours and designing a motorsport brand, including their car livery using a bespoke digital template. Applicants will then be able to explain their idea and introduce themselves through a short two-minute video when submitting their applications.

Selected finalists, picked by the judging panel, will then be invited to Yas Marina Circuit for Saturday's F1 Qualifying where they will build and race their own Formula Ethara cars against each other, and witness first-hand how teamwork, innovation, and precision come together to create world-class racing.

The winner of the Formula Ethara GP Challenge will then return to the venue for Sunday's race where they will witness the elite F1 drivers go head-to-head in the season-finale.

