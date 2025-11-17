403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (November 16, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's national team used London as a proving ground, Mexico hosted a high-stakes friendly, and Qatar's U-17 World Cup delivered both drama and brackets.
In Brazil, Flamengo's basketball juggernaut survived a scare to stay perfect, while other NBB results and Argentina's Saturday slate kept domestic calendars alive through the FIFA window.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. Brazil beat Senegal 2–0 in London
Key facts: Estevão and Casemiro scored at the Emirates as Carlo Ancelotti tried Éder Militão at right-back; Brazil managed game state after the break.
Why picked: A clean, controlled win resets mood and selections ahead of Tunisia on Nov 18.
2. Mexico 0–0 Uruguay in Torreón
Key facts: El Tri held Marcelo Bielsa's side at Estadio Corona; a physical match produced nine yellows and few clear chances.
Why picked: A respectable draw against a qualified CONMEBOL power amid Mexico's rebuild.
3. U-17 World Cup: France beat Colombia - post-match brawl mars night
Key facts: France won 2–0, then tempers flared; multiple dismissals followed as security intervened.
Why picked: Ugly scenes overshadowed a CONMEBOL team's exit and set up France vs Brazil in the last-16.
4. U-17 World Cup last-16 bracket confirmed for Nov 18
Key facts: FIFA finalized the round-of-16 schedule; ties include Mexico–Portugal and Brazil–France after two rest days.
Why picked: Locks travel, scouting plans, and TV windows for Latin sides.
5. Brazil U-17 through on penalties; Brazil–France now official
Key facts: Brazil advanced past Paraguay in a shoot-out; the win fed directly into the France matchup announcement.
Why picked: Keeps a regional heavyweight alive in Qatar.
6. Flamengo edge Paulistano 82–80 to stay unbeaten in the NBB
Key facts: Road escape in São Paulo pushed Flamengo to 10–0 after the midweek win at Franca.
Why picked: An early-season perfect record boosts multi-sport revenues at Brazil's biggest club.
7. Bauru 77–54 Vasco in the NBB
Key facts: Bauru controlled all four quarters, limiting Vasco's offense to 54.
Why picked: Reinforces depth behind Flamengo and Franca in Brazil's top league.
8. Argentina Clausura: Saturday results reshape seeding
Key facts: Independiente 1–0 Rosario Central; San Lorenzo 1–1 Sarmiento; Aldosivi 4–2 San Martín SJ; Godoy Cruz 1–1 Riestra.
Why picked: Points with playoff implications across two zones during the FIFA break.
9. Brazil's November plan: Tunisia next in Lille
Key facts: CBF set a Nov 18 friendly vs Tunisia to close the calendar.
Why picked: Back-to-back African opponents test Ancelotti's tactical tweaks.
10. América–Chivas (Femenil) and Tigres–Cruz Azul second legs set for Sunday
Key facts: América bring a 2–0 lead into the Clásico Nacional return; Tigres host Cruz Azul after a 1–1 first leg.
Why picked: Mexico's biggest women's fixtures drive sellouts and prime-time TV.
In Brazil, Flamengo's basketball juggernaut survived a scare to stay perfect, while other NBB results and Argentina's Saturday slate kept domestic calendars alive through the FIFA window.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. Brazil beat Senegal 2–0 in London
Key facts: Estevão and Casemiro scored at the Emirates as Carlo Ancelotti tried Éder Militão at right-back; Brazil managed game state after the break.
Why picked: A clean, controlled win resets mood and selections ahead of Tunisia on Nov 18.
2. Mexico 0–0 Uruguay in Torreón
Key facts: El Tri held Marcelo Bielsa's side at Estadio Corona; a physical match produced nine yellows and few clear chances.
Why picked: A respectable draw against a qualified CONMEBOL power amid Mexico's rebuild.
3. U-17 World Cup: France beat Colombia - post-match brawl mars night
Key facts: France won 2–0, then tempers flared; multiple dismissals followed as security intervened.
Why picked: Ugly scenes overshadowed a CONMEBOL team's exit and set up France vs Brazil in the last-16.
4. U-17 World Cup last-16 bracket confirmed for Nov 18
Key facts: FIFA finalized the round-of-16 schedule; ties include Mexico–Portugal and Brazil–France after two rest days.
Why picked: Locks travel, scouting plans, and TV windows for Latin sides.
5. Brazil U-17 through on penalties; Brazil–France now official
Key facts: Brazil advanced past Paraguay in a shoot-out; the win fed directly into the France matchup announcement.
Why picked: Keeps a regional heavyweight alive in Qatar.
6. Flamengo edge Paulistano 82–80 to stay unbeaten in the NBB
Key facts: Road escape in São Paulo pushed Flamengo to 10–0 after the midweek win at Franca.
Why picked: An early-season perfect record boosts multi-sport revenues at Brazil's biggest club.
7. Bauru 77–54 Vasco in the NBB
Key facts: Bauru controlled all four quarters, limiting Vasco's offense to 54.
Why picked: Reinforces depth behind Flamengo and Franca in Brazil's top league.
8. Argentina Clausura: Saturday results reshape seeding
Key facts: Independiente 1–0 Rosario Central; San Lorenzo 1–1 Sarmiento; Aldosivi 4–2 San Martín SJ; Godoy Cruz 1–1 Riestra.
Why picked: Points with playoff implications across two zones during the FIFA break.
9. Brazil's November plan: Tunisia next in Lille
Key facts: CBF set a Nov 18 friendly vs Tunisia to close the calendar.
Why picked: Back-to-back African opponents test Ancelotti's tactical tweaks.
10. América–Chivas (Femenil) and Tigres–Cruz Azul second legs set for Sunday
Key facts: América bring a 2–0 lead into the Clásico Nacional return; Tigres host Cruz Azul after a 1–1 first leg.
Why picked: Mexico's biggest women's fixtures drive sellouts and prime-time TV.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment