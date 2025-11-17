Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Rashid Ali Brought To Patiala House Court In Delhi Blast Case


2025-11-17 06:10:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In the Delhi terror blast probe, the first visuals emerged of accused Amir Rashid Ali being taken to Patiala House Court. Ali was arrested by the NIA for suspected involvement in the Red Fort i20 blast case. He was produced before the court today as investigation continues to intensify.

MENAFN17112025007385015968ID1110353789



AsiaNet News

