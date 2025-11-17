Amir Rashid Ali Brought To Patiala House Court In Delhi Blast Case

In the Delhi terror blast probe, the first visuals emerged of accused Amir Rashid Ali being taken to Patiala House Court. Ali was arrested by the NIA for suspected involvement in the Red Fort i20 blast case. He was produced before the court today as investigation continues to intensify.

