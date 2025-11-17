Azerbaijan Concludes FIFA World Cup Qualifying

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has concluded the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Azernews reports.

Renat Dadashov scored for Azerbaijan in the 4th minute. France responded with goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 17th minute and Akliouche in the 30th minute.

An own goal by Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev in the 45th minute also counted for France.

France topped Group D with 16 points; Azerbaijan finished last with one point.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification UEFA Group D was one of twelve groups in the European qualifying tournament that determined which teams would secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Group D included Azerbaijan, France, Iceland, and Ukraine. The teams competed in a home-and-away round-robin format between September and November 2025.

France, as the group winners, qualified directly for the World Cup, while the second-placed team, Ukraine, progressed to the second round (play-offs).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It will be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries; the main host country of matches is the United States, while Canada and Mexico will co-host. The tournament will be the first to be hosted by three nations.