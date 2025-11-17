Ukrainian Military Show Kostiantynivka Destroyed By Russians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the photos were published on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces.

The post states that, according to the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, there are 4,800 people in Kostiantynivka. Evacuation from the city is still possible. However, numerous burned cars at the city limits and on all major roads indicate how dangerous and difficult evacuation operations are at present.

However, the military emphasized that it is more dangerous for civilians to remain in the city. The enemy constantly drops guided bombs with huge charges on residential areas, turning them into hell on earth. Several such areas near Hromova Street can be seen in the published photos.

Ukraine's forces halt Russian attempt to break through to Novopavlivka





Taking advantage of the weather, the Russians are trying to enter Kostiantynivka, carrying out both foot assaults and attempts to drive in with equipment. However, the Defense Forces, in particular the soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar, are resisting the invaders on their section of the front and preventing them from getting close to the city, the report said.

As reported by Ukrinform, another 94 people, including 17 children, were evacuated from the front line in Donetsk regio n.

Photo: 93rd Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar