EBRD Lends €50M For Cement Decarbonization In Türkiye

2025-11-17 06:05:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 50 million euro loan to Turkish cement producer Çimsa to support its decarbonization program, the bank said, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, the financing will fund a greenfield calcium aluminate cement (CAC) kiln and decarbonization upgrades for existing grey and white cement kilns at Çimsa's Mersin plant. CAC production has a significantly lower carbon footprint than traditional grey cement, making it a key element in reducing emissions in the cement sector.

Çimsa has integrated sustainability into its long-term growth strategy, following the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to guide emission reductions. The investment forms part of a broader transition roadmap aimed at scaling renewable energy use and alternative fuels.

The EBRD said the project aligns with Türkiye's Industrial Decarbonisation Investment Platform (TIDIP), the world's largest industrial decarbonisation program, which provides policy guidance and low-carbon pathways for hard-to-abate sectors including cement, steel, aluminum, and fertilizers.

Erdem Yasar, EBRD Deputy Head for Türkiye, said the partnership supports both Çimsa's competitiveness and broader industry sustainability. Çimsa CEO Umut Zenar added that the project underscores the company's commitment to sustainable production and efficiency.

The project also includes an internship program to provide local students and graduates with hands-on experience in line with Çimsa's strategic focus areas.

Since 2009, the EBRD has committed over 22 billion euros in Türkiye across 502 projects and trade finance facilities, primarily in the private sector.

