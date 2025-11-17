Kuwait Participates Dubai Airshow 2025 Themed Future Begins Here

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Dubai Airshow 2025 opened Monday under the slogan "The Future Begins Here," with Kuwaiti participation led by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah and Chairman of Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Kuwait's Interior Ministry is also taking part with a security helicopter, highlighting the country's police aviation capabilities and efforts to strengthen field operations.
The ministry's presence reflects its focus on keeping pace with the latest global technologies, upgrading its air fleet, and enhancing security and safety readiness.
Running until November 21, the airshow brings together global leaders in aviation, space, and defense to shape the future of the sector, covering the latest trends, innovations, and major airport developments.
This edition hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors, 148,000 visitors, and 490 military and civilian delegations from 115 countries, along with 98 additional display zones spanning 8,000 square meters, 120 startups, and 50 investors.
Over 200 aircraft are on display, including commercial, military, business, and unmanned aircraft, in both flying and static shows, making this the largest edition in the event's history.
Attendees gain global insights across the full aviation and space ecosystem through panel discussions and interactive workshops, with a special focus on advanced air mobility that underscores Dubai's role as an innovation hub.
For the first time, the show features flights by electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, confirming its status as a global platform for the future of air transport, with public and private airlines from around the world displaying their latest technologies and solutions. (end)
