Phase One Of Bitcoin Munari Presale Begins With $0.35 Initial Offering

Bitcoin Munari introduces BTCM with a fixed 21 million supply and a roadmap spanning its Solana launch, validator incentives, and upcoming Layer 1 migration.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari today announced the opening of its Phase One presale at $0.35 per token, initiating the first stage of public distribution ahead of the project's January 2026 SPL launch on Solana. The presale begins a multi-year transition toward a dedicated Bitcoin Munari blockchain, scheduled to go live in 2027.

Introducing Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari takes its name from the acronym M.U.N.A.R.I. - Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure - representing the principles guiding the project's approach to reimagining Bitcoin for contemporary blockchain requirements.

Built around a fixed supply of 21 million tokens, BTCM combines Bitcoin's scarcity model with the performance characteristics of modern networks. The project is launching first as a Solana SPL token to leverage low fees and high throughput before migrating to its own Layer-1 chain with EVM-compatible smart contracts and optional privacy features.

Phase One Presale Opens at $0.35

Phase One is priced at $0.35, the lowest rate in a ten-round schedule that increases steadily through early 2026. All tokens purchased during the presale unlock at the time of the SPL launch on January 20, 2026. 53% of the total supply is allocated to the public presale, intended to support wide distribution and minimize concentration among internal stakeholders.

“The presale represents the beginning of a structured rollout designed to combine Bitcoin's proven supply framework with the performance expected from modern blockchain systems. Starting on Solana allows us to deliver immediate usability while ongoing development focuses on long-term mainnet infrastructure,” the project spokesperson stated.

BTCM Tokenomics and Distribution

Bitcoin Munari follows a fixed-supply design with allocations intended to balance accessibility, network sustainability, and ecosystem development.

Key allocations include:



53% for public presale distribution

29% for validator rewards over a ten-year emission period

8% for liquidity provisioning at SPL launch

5% for team allocation, distributed with a 12-month cliff and 24-month vesting 5% for marketing and ecosystem initiatives



The project's supply structure is intended to maintain predictable circulation while supporting validator participation and long-term network resilience.

Security and Transparency

Bitcoin Munari references independent audits conducted prior to the presale period, along with a multi-layer security framework planned for the mainnet transition. The roadmap includes additional audits, a public bug bounty program, open-source code publishing, and a responsible disclosure process. During the Solana phase, BTCM operates within Solana's existing validator and transaction security environment.

A New Direction for Bitcoin-Inspired Utility

With its initial presale round underway, Bitcoin Munari positions itself as an effort to modernize Bitcoin's economic principles by pairing fixed-supply constraints with high-speed architecture. The Solana deployment offers practical usage from launch, while the forthcoming mainnet introduces features such as validator incentives, privacy-optional transactions, and EVM-compatible programmability. The project's roadmap extends through 2028, outlining progressive migration, ecosystem expansion, and decentralized governance development.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a blockchain initiative designed to integrate Bitcoin-inspired scarcity with modern blockchain performance. Starting as a Solana SPL token before transitioning to an independent Layer-1 network, the project incorporates a fixed 21 million supply, validator incentives, optional privacy features, and support for EVM-compatible smart contracts. Its roadmap includes a public testnet in 2026, mainnet migration in 2027, and ongoing ecosystem expansion.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website -

Twitter/X -

Telegram -

Media Contact:

Mikael Kotila

...

