Navy Unveils Crest Of Indigenous Anti-Submarine Ship 'Mahe'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian Navy has unveiled the crest of Mahe, the first ship of the indigenously designed and built Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), ahead of its commissioning in Mumbai on November 24, an official said on Monday.

“This marks an important milestone in the ship's journey from design to induction, celebrating India's growing self-reliance in naval shipbuilding and the symbolic identity that binds the ship's heritage, design, and operational role,” said the Navy official in a statement.

Named after the coastal town of Mahe on India's western seaboard, the ship reflects India's enduring maritime traditions and coastal spirit.

The ship's crest draws inspiration from the cultural and martial legacy of the region, depicting an 'Urumi' - the flexible sword associated with Kalarippayattu and a symbol of Kerala's martial heritage, rising from the sea, said the statement.

The 'Urumi' signifies agility, precision, and lethal grace, reflecting the ship's ability to operate swiftly and strike decisively in the littorals. At the same time, the waves represent India's vast maritime domain and the Navy's perpetual readiness to safeguard it, said the statement.

INS Mahe, the first vessel of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), is likely to be commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 24, Navy officials said.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) under the Navy's wider push for self-reliance in maritime capability, Mahe marks a significant stride in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The vessel represents the Navy's growing mastery in indigenous design, engineering and platform integration, with more than 80 per cent of its systems and equipment sourced from India.

Compact, agile and purpose-built for littoral warfare, the Mahe-class has been designed to detect and neutralise hostile submarines operating close to the coast.

“With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, a Naval official said.

“The commissioning of Mahe will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants -- sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian,” the official added.