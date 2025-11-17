Mine Blast In Azerbaijan's Gazakh Leaves ANAMA Employee Gravely Injured
Samir Imamverdiyev, born in 1988, was carrying out routine duties when the explosion occurred, resulting in the amputation of his right leg at the heel.
He was transported to Gazakh Central Hospital, where officials described his condition as stable and not life-threatening.
Bala Jafarli village, situated in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan near the border with Armenia, is an area affected by landmine contamination, where numerous incidents have taken place. Demining activities are currently in progress, and authorities have issued advisories to the public to refrain from entering uncleared areas due to the substantial risk involved.
