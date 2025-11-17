Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mine Blast In Azerbaijan's Gazakh Leaves ANAMA Employee Gravely Injured

Mine Blast In Azerbaijan's Gazakh Leaves ANAMA Employee Gravely Injured


2025-11-17 05:09:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ A mine detonated in the Bala Jafarli village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, near the border with Armenia, critically injuring a staff member of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on November 17, 2025, Trend reports via ANAMA.

Samir Imamverdiyev, born in 1988, was carrying out routine duties when the explosion occurred, resulting in the amputation of his right leg at the heel.

He was transported to Gazakh Central Hospital, where officials described his condition as stable and not life-threatening.

Bala Jafarli village, situated in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan near the border with Armenia, is an area affected by landmine contamination, where numerous incidents have taken place. Demining activities are currently in progress, and authorities have issued advisories to the public to refrain from entering uncleared areas due to the substantial risk involved.

MENAFN17112025000187011040ID1110353445



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search