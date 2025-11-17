Zelensky Arrives In France For Official Visit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An official welcome ceremony has begun at Villacoublay airport, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy, economic, and defense sectors, and to support progress on security guarantees within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron stated earlier.

It is reported that the parties will sign a defense agreement to strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation and air defense capabilities.







French defense manufacturers presented Zelensky with the Rafale fighter jet and its armaments, the next-generation SAMP-T air defense system, and several drone systems. The exact details of the Letter of Intent on the supply of military equipment from France have not yet been disclosed. The President is also scheduled to visit the Headquarters of the Multinational Force Ukraine.

Later, during the meeting at the Élysée Palace with President Macron, important bilateral agreements will be signed.

Previously, Zelensky announced his European tour. On the eve of the visit, an agreement on gas imports was reached in Greece. After his visit to France, the President will travel to Spain on Tuesday.