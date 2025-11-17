403
Japan's First Economic Slip In A Year And A Half Tells A Bigger Story
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's latest GDP numbers look modest on paper but loud in meaning. After six straight quarters of growth, the economy shrank 0.4% between July and September, an annualized fall of 1.8%.
For the world's fourth-largest economy, this is not a crash, but it is a clear sign that policy choices are now colliding on the ground. On the surface, the explanation is simple: exports slowed, families tightened their belts, and housing investment fell.
Underneath, the picture is sharper. Japanese manufacturers are being squeezed by new U.S. tariffs, often around 15% on key goods such as cars and chemicals.
That turns long-planned export strategies upside down. If firms see these barriers as permanent, they will shift production or cut back investment at home.
Households are paying the price for years of easy money and rising costs. Core inflation sits close to 3%, above the Bank of Japan 's 2% target, while wages lag behind. Rice prices and utility bills have climbed, so private consumption barely grew.
People are doing what cautious families everywhere do when they feel squeezed: saving more, spending less. This weakens the government's hope that“domestic demand” will replace weaker exports as the main growth engine.
Housing shows how regulation can hit growth even without a crisis. Stricter energy-efficiency rules for new buildings kicked in from April.
Developers rushed to start projects before the deadline, then construction dropped once the rules took effect, sending residential investment lower. Higher building costs and steeper mortgage rates have added to the drag.
Tokyo's answer is a huge stimulus package, expected to exceed 17 trillion yen (around $110 billion), along with a central bank that still hesitates to raise rates decisively even as 10-year government bond yields approach 1.7%, the highest in roughly 17 years.
For expats and foreign investors, the message is straightforward: Japan's slowdown is not a random accident. It reflects tariffs, regulatory layering and long-running monetary experiments converging at once – and the way Japan responds will shape jobs, prices and investment opportunities far beyond Japan.
