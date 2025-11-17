Global And European Joint Compound Market Outlook 2025 To 2035

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) reports that the global joint compound market is on track to expand from USD 5.5 billion in 2025 to USD 9.1 billion by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 5.2%. The upward trajectory reflects consistent construction activity, rapid interior renovation trends, and growing adoption of high-performance drywall finishing materials across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors.

According to FMI's latest analysis, residential construction leads global demand with a 47.3% market share, while ready-mix varieties account for 68.5% of total consumption, underscoring the industry's shift toward convenience, superior workability, and labor-efficiency.

Rising Construction Momentum Fuels Long-Term Growth

Between 2025 and 2030, the industry will experience sustained growth supported by ongoing residential development, infrastructure expansion, and remodeling investments. From 2030 to 2035, the market is expected to add USD 2.2 billion, representing nearly 60% of the decade's overall growth.

This acceleration will be driven by:

- Expansion of premium specialty compounds

- Increased adoption of bio-based, low-VOC, and dust-control formulations

- Growth in modular and prefabricated construction

- Rising demand for customizable finishes and digital color-matching systems

Performance Innovation Steering Market Transformation

Manufacturers are prioritizing advanced formulations that deliver improved safety, productivity, and environmental performance. FMI highlights several innovation-led shifts:

1. Dust-Control & OSHA-Compliant Compounds:

- Expected revenue potential: USD 520–800 million

- Low-dust technologies reduce respirable crystalline silica exposure-key for contractor safety and regulatory compliance.

2. Lightweight & Easy-Sand Solutions:

- Opportunity: USD 450–700 million

- These formulations reduce physical strain, speed up application, and improve finishing consistency.

3. Quick-Dry and Fast-Set Compounds:

- Revenue lift: USD 380–600 million

- Ideal for fast-track commercial and residential renovation timelines.

4. Mold-Resistant & Moisture-Resilient Variants:

- Opportunity: USD 320–500 million

- Valued in humid regions, bathrooms, basements, and public infrastructure.

5. Low-VOC, Green Building-Certified Compounds:

- Value potential: USD 350–550 million

- Essential for LEED, GREENGUARD, and global IAQ-focused guidelines.

6. APAC Drywall Adoption & Geographic Expansion:

- Expected value: USD 600–950 million

- India, Southeast Asia, and China are replacing traditional plastering with drywall systems.

7. DIY & E-Commerce Channel Growth:

- Up to USD 650 million

- Convenience-focused packaging and user-friendly formulations fuel retail growth.

Regional Outlook: APAC, Europe, USA & Saudi Arabia Lead Global Momentum

FMI's regional assessment identifies strong multi-regional growth with distinct drivers:

United States – 5.4% CAGR

A resilient remodeling market, DIY surge, and increased adoption of dust-control and lightweight formulations continue to support growth. Strong adherence to OSHA regulations accelerates demand for safety-enhanced products.

Europe – 27% of Global Demand

Renovation programs, energy-efficient retrofits, and stringent low-VOC requirements dominate the landscape.

- Germany leads with 18% of regional share

- UK follows at 16%, supported by modular construction

- France, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the Nordics contribute substantially through retrofit and commercial refurbishment activity

APAC – The Fastest-Expanding Drywall Market

- India leads global CAGR at 6.1%

- China follows at 5.3%, driven by multifamily construction

- Japan maintains steady growth with high finish-quality standards

The region's shift from wet plastering to gypsum board systems supports soaring joint compound consumption.

Saudi Arabia & Middle East – Sustained Construction Pipelines

Mega-projects, hospitality infrastructure, and commercial expansions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia elevate demand for quick-dry, mold-resistant, and low-VOC compounds suited for hot and humid climates.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

- Ready-Mix (68.5%): all-purpose (29%), lightweight (24%), dust-control (9.5%), taping/finishing (6%)

- Setting-Type

- Drying-Type

By End Use

- Residential Construction (47.3%): new build (27%), repair/remodel (20.3%)

- Commercial (30%)

- Institutional (13%)

- Industrial (9.7%)

By Distribution Channel

- Pro/Contractor (54%): specialty dealers (33%), direct-to-contractor (21%)

- Home centers/DIY (28%)

- Builder/wholesale (12%)

- E-commerce (6%)

Why the Market is Growing

FMI identifies key macro-drivers behind the 2025–2035 expansion:

- Rising home improvement and remodeling activity

- Increased preference for ready-mix compounds to reduce labor and project delays

- Growth in modular/prefabricated construction needing superior finishing materials

- Greater focus on workplace safety and air quality

- Demand for green building materials, including low-VOC and mold-resistant compounds

- Strong digital transformation in application processes, including texture matching and finishing automation

Global Competitive Landscape

According to FMI, the market remains moderately consolidated with global and regional building material manufacturers strengthening their presence through innovation and contractor support programs. Companies advance capabilities in sustainable ingredients, lightweight fillers, dust-control technologies, and fast-dry chemistry to maintain a competitive advantage.

