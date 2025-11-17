403
Türkiye Applauds Peace Deal Between DRC, M23 Rebels
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Sunday expressed its support for the signing of a peace framework between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and the rebel March 23 Movement (M23) in Doha.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the agreement as a significant stride toward achieving a lasting solution to the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC.
"We commend the efforts of all actors contributing to the process, particularly Qatar, which has played a facilitator role towards the stability of the Great Lakes Region," the ministry declared.
Ankara reaffirmed its dedication to assisting initiatives that aim to foster peace, security, and stability throughout Africa, it noted.
The peace accord between the DRC authorities and the M23 rebels was signed in Qatar’s capital on Saturday, following mediation by both Qatari and US officials.
The M23 movement, which Kinshasa and the UN frequently accuse of receiving backing from neighboring Rwanda—a claim that Kigali denies—has expanded its control over key regions in eastern DRC during this year.
Several regional and international mediation efforts have been undertaken, with the latest led by the US, Qatar, and the African Union.
Earlier, on Oct. 14, Doha hosted the signing of an agreement establishing a monitoring and verification mechanism for a ceasefire between the DRC government and M23.
