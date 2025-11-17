403
World's First Finance Book For Non-Finance Professionals Launches With Author-Created, Trademarked Learning Plush
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singapore educator and Financial Storyverse® creator James C Foo Leong has introduced a world-first concept in finance learning with the launch of Once Upon a Balance Sheet and the debut of Count Jargon®, an author-created, trademarked plush educational character.
The book was released earlier this month on 7 November 2025, and has already gained strong traction on Amazon - reaching the #1 Amazon Hot New Release and #2 Amazon Best Seller in both of its listed categories.
Count Jargon® is designed into the book's learning structure, guiding readers through core financial ideas.
Tonight, 17 November 2025, he is unveiled for the first time as a physical plush companion, extending the Financial Storyverse® beyond the page and making financial literacy more accessible for non-finance professionals.
This combination -
. a financial literacy book for non-finance professionals
. written by the author
. featuring an author-created, trademarked learning character
. launched with its own companion plush at the book celebration event
- has no documented precedent, making this a verifiable world-first based on available searchable records.
