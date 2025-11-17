Historic Oregon Opp Mine Yields Promising Reserves Yet Remains Inoperable

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- CC Explorations, a leading exploration and mining technology company, has completed a comprehensive onsite assessment and verification of the historic Oregon Opp mine property after the company's advanced AMRT (Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography) system had successfully located substantial gold and silver deposits within the mine's ore bodies.

The extensive evaluation process, which included 20 drill holes and multiple trench samplings, revealed gold deposits averaging 0.56 grams per ton and silver deposits averaging 4.23 ounces per ton. While these findings verified significant potential, CC Explorations also identified concerning levels of iron and arsenic in the tailings, requiring substantial mitigation strategies.

"Our AMRT technology has once again demonstrated its effectiveness by precisely mapping and quantifying mineral resources at this historic mining site," said John Casey, CEO of CC Explorations. "The comprehensive data collected onsite not only validated our AMRT scan results and illustrated the site's potential, but also bolstered our initial interest in acquiring and reopening the historic mine."

However, following thorough extensive legal research and collaborative discussions with County Officials, it was determined the mine cannot be reopened due to multiple constraints. Consequently, the company has decided against completing the purchase of the Oregon Opp mine property.

"Despite the significant mineral deposits, the combination of undesirable elements along with environmental complexities, zoning restrictions, and regulatory requirements have led us to conclude that acquiring the Oregon Opp mine property does not align with our current strategic priorities," explained Casey. "We are actively pursuing alternative sites that better complement our core values and long-term objectives."

CC Explorations offers over two decades of expertise in Remote Sensing for Mineral Exploration and Archeological Services through its cutting-edge satellite-based Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) Technology.

This revolutionary AMRT technology, stands as the next-generation solution by harnessing the foundational capabilities of its predecessors, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), and combining it with proprietary advanced methods, algorithms, and AI. Our AMRT Technology boasts incredible speed and an accuracy rate of up to 93% (proven by drilling and trials). This advanced AMRT Technology, with its unique, precise, and reliable detection capabilities, positions CC Explorations at the forefront of the mineral exploration field.

By leveraging CC Explorations' satellite-based AMRT Technology, Mineral Exploration Companies, Miners, Prospectors, Geologists, Geophysicists, and Archeologists can obtain detailed insights into subsurface mineral deposits, hydrocarbons, man-made deposits, and aquafers without ever setting foot on site.

The History Channel successfully utilized CC Explorations' satellite-based AMRT Technology to locate and document one of Yamashita's Treasure Sites buried in the Philippines, as featured in its TV documentary series "Lost Gold of World War II" in 2020.

Satellite-based AMRT Technology can reliably detect the positions and depths of most elements on the periodic table from space with zero site environmental impact, all at a fraction of the cost and time compared to traditional mineral exploration methods.

In the realm of mineral and other exploration, the utilization of CC Explorations' ability to locate Sub-Surface Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hydrocarbons, Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Rare Earths, Critical Minerals, Water, Voids, and other Valuable Items is highly recommended prior to investing in traditional, expensive, and time-consuming exploration methods.

