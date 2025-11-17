403
Turkey starts building first naval logistics ship for Portuguese Navy
(MENAFN) Türkiye officially began construction of its first naval logistics vessel for the Portuguese Navy on Sunday with a steel-cutting ceremony at Istanbul’s Ada Shipyard.
“It gives me great pleasure to be here with you today at Ada Shipyard for the steel-cutting ceremony of the first Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ship -- a strategic milestone in our defense industry cooperation with our ally and friend, Portugal, and a project that will stand as a legacy for the future,” said Haluk Gorgun, secretary of Turkish Defense Industries (SSB).
The contract, signed on Dec. 17, 2024, in Lisbon, covers the construction of two Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ships for the Portuguese Navy. Gorgun noted that the agreement marked “not only the foundation of a contract but also the foundation of history -- the first export of a military naval platform from Türkiye to a NATO and European Union member state.”
He described the steel-cutting ceremony as “the first tangible step of this historic project” and highlighted the ships’ capabilities. With an economical cruising speed of 14 knots and a range of up to 14,000 nautical miles, the vessels are designed for long-range transoceanic missions.
“Designed for a wide spectrum of operations -- including replenishment at sea, logistics support, regional power projection, amphibious operations, medical assistance, search and rescue, and humanitarian aid -- these vessels will be versatile assets for modern naval operations,” Gorgun said, emphasizing their strategic and humanitarian utility.
