Dot Cautions Manufacturers And Importers About Mandatory IMEI Registration, Tampering

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The government on Monday cautioned manufacturers, importers and resellers about mandatory International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) registration and consequences of IMEI tampering.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) advised all manufacturers, brand owners, importers and sellers to comply fully with the laid legal framework.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 imposes stringent penalties for tampering with telecommunication identifiers including IMEI numbers.

“Section 42(3)(c) specifically prohibits tampering of telecommunication identifiers. Section 42 (3) (f) states that willful possession of any radio equipment like mobile handset, modem, module, SIM Box etc., knowing that it uses unauthorised or tampered telecommunication identifiers, is also an offence,” according to DoT.

Penalties for violation include imprisonment for up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

“These offenses are cognizable and non-bailable under Section 42(7) of the Act. Section 42(6) provides identical punishment for those who abet or promote such offenses.,” it further added.

As per the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, manufacturers will register the IMEI number of every device like mobile handset, module, modem, SIM Box etc. bearing IMEI manufactured in India with the government prior to first sale, testing, research and development (R&D) or any other purpose on Device Setu (Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction (ICDR)) portal.

Notably, importers will register IMEI numbers with the Central Government before importing any equipment (like mobile handset, module, modem, SIM Box etc.) bearing IMEI into India for sale, testing, research and development (R&D) or any other purpose on Device Setu.

Telecommunication devices form the backbone of India's digital economy.

To secure telecom networks and prevent counterfeit devices, the Government of India mandates strict regulations on IMEI registration and prohibits tampering, under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024.