Flooding Declared Major Incident Across Wales
(MENAFN) South Wales Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident in the town of Monmouth on Saturday as severe and extensive flooding struck the area amid Storm Claudia.
"This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected," said Matt Jones, the fire service's area manager, according to a news agency.
Emergency responders are conducting rescues, evacuations, and welfare checks, while authorities have urged the public to avoid the Monmouth area "completely."
By early Saturday, four severe flood warnings had been issued throughout Wales, indicating that "significant risk to life and significant disruption to the community is expected."
In addition, eight more flood warnings and 39 flood alerts were issued across the country.
England is also facing widespread flooding, with 81 flood warnings and 187 flood alerts in place, while Ireland’s meteorological service, Met Éireann, has released weather warnings as heavy rainfall is anticipated in various regions.
Power outages and localized flooding have already been reported in parts of Ireland.
Storm Claudia also affected southern Portugal, where an 85-year-old British woman died at a campsite in Albufeira, according to a broadcaster.
