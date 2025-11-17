Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladeshi Ex-PM Hasina Sentenced To Death For Crackdown On Student Uprising

2025-11-17 04:20:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity.

Hasina was "found guilty on three counts", including incitement, order to kill, and inaction to prevent the atrocities, judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder read to the packed court in Dhaka.

"We have decided to inflict her with only one sentence -- that is, sentence of death."

Khaleej Times

