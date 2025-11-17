403
Türkiye Starts Construction of Naval Logistics Ship for Portugal
(MENAFN) Türkiye initiated the construction of the Portuguese Navy’s first naval logistics vessel with a steel-cutting ceremony on Sunday.
The event marked the beginning of work on the country’s first Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ship at the Ada Shipyard in Istanbul.
Haluk Gorgun, secretary of Turkish Defense Industries (SSB), expressed his enthusiasm at the ceremony, stating, “It gives me great pleasure to be here with you today at Ada Shipyard for the steel-cutting ceremony of the first Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ship -- a strategic milestone in our defense industry cooperation with our ally and friend, Portugal, and a project that will stand as a legacy for the future.”
He highlighted that Türkiye and Portugal had signed the contract on Dec. 17, 2024, in Lisbon, which encompasses the building of two Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ships for the Portuguese Navy.
“That day, we laid not only the foundation of a contract but also the foundation of history -- the first export of a military naval platform from Türkiye to a NATO and European Union member state,” Gorgun added.
He emphasized the significance of the steel-cutting ceremony as the first concrete step of this landmark project, saying, “Today, we are taking the first tangible step of this historic project. With this steel-cutting ceremony, we are setting in motion the creation of a maritime platform that will serve humanity in peace and provide deterrence in times of conflict.”
