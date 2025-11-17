403
Flynn sues US government over alleged politically motivated case
(MENAFN) Michael Flynn, who served as national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, is pursuing $50 million from the federal government, court documents show, according to a news agency on Friday. The case stems from a prosecution Flynn describes as politically motivated and tied to efforts to contest the 2020 election results, the outlet reported.
Legal proceedings against Trump’s campaign team formed part of a wider crackdown on post-election challenges, including investigations linked to the January 6 Capitol attack. Trump and his allies repeatedly alleged fraud after losing to Joe Biden.
The Department of Justice is reportedly exploring a settlement of Flynn’s claim, marking a departure from the prior administration’s stance, when government attorneys actively defended the case.
In addition to Flynn’s suit, the agency is reportedly negotiating with former senior White House lawyer Stefan Passantino, who contends that a government probe into the 2020 election and January 6 harmed his reputation through leaked personal information.
Court filings reveal that no specific monetary compensation demands have been publicly disclosed in Passantino’s case.
Flynn and Passantino filed their lawsuits in 2023. Flynn lost the initial stage of his civil damages case last year, while the US attorney’s office in Atlanta continued to defend a judge’s dismissal of Passantino’s suit through June.
Flynn had originally pleaded guilty to making false statements, admitting he misrepresented his contacts with a Russian official. He later reversed his plea and contested the charges. Trump issued a pardon for Flynn in late 2020, effectively closing the case.
The broad legal scrutiny of Trump’s team has affected numerous allies, including those involved in the post-election unrest and Capitol protests. Many were pardoned either toward the end of Trump’s first term or more recently.
