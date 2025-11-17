QORC Round 5: Al Kuwari And Bernacchini Seal Dominant Victory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The fifth and penultimate round of the Qatar Off Road Championship, which was also the third Rally Round, produced another strong performance from local teams. QMMF Team driver Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and Italian co-driver Giovanni Bernacchini dominated the event in their Skoda Fabia Rally2, winning overall in 38:06.5 despite a five-second penalty. They finished almost six minutes clear of Nouef Hassan Al Sowaidi and Lithuanian co-driver Aisvydas Paliukenas, who took second overall in their Can-Am Maverick in 44:01.5.

Third place went to QMMF's Rashid Juma Al Muhannadi and Irish co-driver Gary Mc Elhinney who drove their Peugeot Rally4. Ibrahim Al Abdulghani and Abdulaziz Al Jabri won Class 1, while Al Sowaidi and Paliukenas topped Class 2. Omar Allahim and Faisal Al Suwayh claimed Class 3 honours, while Al Kuwari and Bernacchini sealed Class 4 victory. The sixth and final round will be held on December 6.