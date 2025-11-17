403
Ecuadorian rejects proposal to allow foreign army bases inside nation
(MENAFN) Ecuadorian voters on Sunday decisively rejected a proposal to allow foreign military bases in the country, with early results showing nearly two-thirds voting “no” as roughly 90% of ballots were counted.
The referendum, organized by President Daniel Noboa’s administration, sought approval for a four-article package that included constitutional changes and the return of foreign military bases. Voters opposed all items by wide margins.
Unofficial results showed 61.55% voted “no” on drafting a new constitution, with 38.45% in favor. The proposal to permit foreign military bases was rejected by 60.50% of voters, while 39.50% supported it. Additional measures to cut state funding for political parties and reduce the number of congressional seats were also turned down, receiving 57.96% and 53.41% “no” votes, respectively.
Acknowledging the referendum defeat, President Noboa said on X that the government would respect the will of the people. “Our commitment does not change; it strengthens. We will continue to fight tirelessly for the country that you deserve, with the tools that we have,” he stated.
The outcome marks a setback for Noboa, who had aimed to lift the 2008 ban on foreign military bases to address rising violence and organized crime, a plan also supported by the United States, which sought to reopen a base on Ecuador’s Pacific coast.
