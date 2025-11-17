403
Doha Bank Launches“Time To Beat Fraud” Awareness Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Bank has launched the“Time to Beat Fraud”, a public awareness campaign rolled out in support of International Fraud Awareness Week. The initiative underscores the bank's commitment to educating and empowering the community to recognise, prevent, and report financial fraud.
By aligning with International Fraud Awareness Week, Doha Bank continues to advance its education-led approach to customer protection and sustainability, reinforcing its dedication to community trust and national anti-fraud initiatives.
By aligning with International Fraud Awareness Week, Doha Bank continues to advance its education-led approach to customer protection and sustainability, reinforcing its dedication to community trust and national anti-fraud initiatives.
