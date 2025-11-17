403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bridge Collapses at Congolese Copper Mine
(MENAFN) At least 32 individuals lost their lives after an overcrowded bridge at a copper extraction site in the Democratic Republic of Congo gave way, according to a regional government representative on Sunday.
Addressing journalists, Provincial Interior Minister Roy Kaumba Mayonde linked Saturday’s disaster to the “hasty crossing of the diggers,” explaining that this hurried movement triggered the collapse of the improvised bridge into a water-filled trench.
Mayonde noted that an inquiry has been initiated to identify those accountable for the calamity. He emphasized that
“Despite a strict ban on entering the site due to heavy rains and the risk of landslides, illegal diggers forcibly entered the mine,” underscoring the disregard for safety directives.
Earlier accounts from local media suggested that up to 70 individuals may have perished in the event at the Kalando mine in Mulondo, located in Lualaba province.
Footage circulating online, filmed from a distance, depicted a significant section of the mine giving way, while people on-site fled frantically to escape the imminent peril.
Numerous laborers are also believed to remain trapped beneath the debris as rescue teams continue their efforts.
Mining mishaps are frequent in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to poorly regulated operations, insufficient safety measures, and fragile infrastructure.
Addressing journalists, Provincial Interior Minister Roy Kaumba Mayonde linked Saturday’s disaster to the “hasty crossing of the diggers,” explaining that this hurried movement triggered the collapse of the improvised bridge into a water-filled trench.
Mayonde noted that an inquiry has been initiated to identify those accountable for the calamity. He emphasized that
“Despite a strict ban on entering the site due to heavy rains and the risk of landslides, illegal diggers forcibly entered the mine,” underscoring the disregard for safety directives.
Earlier accounts from local media suggested that up to 70 individuals may have perished in the event at the Kalando mine in Mulondo, located in Lualaba province.
Footage circulating online, filmed from a distance, depicted a significant section of the mine giving way, while people on-site fled frantically to escape the imminent peril.
Numerous laborers are also believed to remain trapped beneath the debris as rescue teams continue their efforts.
Mining mishaps are frequent in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to poorly regulated operations, insufficient safety measures, and fragile infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment