National Development Forum Highlights Importance Of Social Development

Doha, Qatar: Qatar marked the second edition of the 'National Development Forum: Social Development Pillar' aiming to advance the priorities of the Third National Development Strategy 2030 (NDS3) and translate the long-term ambitions of Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 into concrete, measurable outcomes for the nation.

The forum was held under the patronage and in presence of the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and President of the National Planning Council (NPC), H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, along with several other ministers, senior officials, private sector leaders and representatives from civil society.

During his opening remarks, Secretary-General of the NPC, H E Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, stated that the National Development Forum comes as a national platform for dialogue and cooperation among all sectors and individuals, embodying the approach of organised and ongoing societal dialogue established by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He said,“Nearly two decades ago, the foundation of Qatar National Vision 2030 was laid. The Vision aims to transform Qatar into an advanced nation capable of achieving sustainable development, ensuring the well-being of its citizens, and enhancing their quality of life. Qatar National Vision 2030 places family at the cornerstone of society and as the starting point of development across all fronts.”

Minister of Social Development and Family, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; Minister of Culture, H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani; Minister of Public Health, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud; and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji during the panel discussion.

“It is evident how deeply Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prioritises family as the most essential building block of society and the foundation of its development,” Dr Al Khalifa added.

The speech was followed by a panel session featuring the Minister of Social Development and Family, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; Minister of Culture, H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani; Minister of Public Health, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud; and Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Visit Qatar, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji. They underscored the need to build a consolidated society where individuals enjoy a high quality of life, driven by active participation and a strong sense of shared responsibility.

The Ministers stressed that the success of the strategy hinges not only on economic performance but also on the resilience and unity of Qatar's social landscape. The panel session underscored the need to broaden family-oriented and inclusion initiatives, enhance public health and overall well-being, and encourage greater cultural engagement, all essential pillars of a well-rounded and sustainable society. By addressing key issues such as family cohesion, public health, cultural enrichment, community engagement, and social protection, the country aims to nurture a society that is both resilient and adaptable in the face of global challenges.



Minister of Public Health, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud said that the support of the wise leadership for the health sector has contributed to its progress in improving the health and well-being of the community.“Qatar ranks first in the Arab world and 18th globally in the level of health services, according to the Numbeo index. The average life expectancy in Qatar has risen to more than 82 years. Significant progress in the health sector's infrastructure, with hospital capacity increasing to more than 5,000 beds. We place great importance on strengthening partnerships with the private sector.”

He added,“Great interest in health tourism, and we are working with the authorities concerned to launch the medical treatment visa. The number of healthcare practitioners has increased to more than 57,000 in both the public and private sectors. The government health sector receives 10 million visits per year.” Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Director of Environmental Planning and Development Policies at NPC, Najla Aljaber said,“The National Development Forum on the Social Pillar provides an important platform to strengthen coordination across government and ensure unified progress on our social development priorities under the Third National Development Strategy. By bringing together key entities, we are reinforcing the shared commitment to supporting strong families, enhancing community cohesion, and improving quality of life, in line with the national outcomes that drive the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The event also highlighted that coordinated efforts across ministries and national institutions under the Third National Development Strategy enable every sector, such as education, health, culture, tourism, and social welfare, to work in unison, reinforcing social cohesion and laying the groundwork for sustainable prosperity throughout the country. The panellists reaffirmed that the Social Development Pillar is central to ensuring that Qatar's future growth is both sustainable and people-centred.