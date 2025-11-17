Azerbaijan Attracts Record Number Of Chinese Tourists - Tourism Agency
The summit, held for the first time in Azerbaijan, brought together representatives from more than 50 Chinese tourism companies alongside members of Azerbaijan's local tourism industry. Naghiyev said the event aims to strengthen collaboration between the tourism sectors of both countries while promoting Azerbaijan's tourism potential.
He highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and China are developing dynamically, citing the visa exemption agreement signed in April and the operation of direct flights in the Baku-Beijing and Baku-Ürümqi directions as concrete examples of growing cooperation.
“China ranks among the top ten countries in terms of the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan. From January to October 2025, the number of Chinese tourists reached 57,000, marking a 49 percent increase compared to the previous year,” Naghiyev added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment