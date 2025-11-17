Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Attracts Record Number Of Chinese Tourists - Tourism Agency

2025-11-17 03:56:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17.​ The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from China has risen by 49 percent compared to last year, Tourism Agency Chairman, Fuad Naghiyev, said at the China Visitors Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

The summit, held for the first time in Azerbaijan, brought together representatives from more than 50 Chinese tourism companies alongside members of Azerbaijan's local tourism industry. Naghiyev said the event aims to strengthen collaboration between the tourism sectors of both countries while promoting Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

He highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and China are developing dynamically, citing the visa exemption agreement signed in April and the operation of direct flights in the Baku-Beijing and Baku-Ürümqi directions as concrete examples of growing cooperation.

“China ranks among the top ten countries in terms of the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan. From January to October 2025, the number of Chinese tourists reached 57,000, marking a 49 percent increase compared to the previous year,” Naghiyev added.

Trend News Agency

