Baku Rolls Out Plans To Strengthen 'Destination Azerbaijan' Brand In China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is stepping up efforts to promote its“Destination Azerbaijan” tourism brand in China, focusing not only on travel and transport but also on fostering people-to-people connections, Florian Sengstschmid, the CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), said at the China Visitors Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

Sengstschmid emphasized that China remains the largest outbound tourism market globally, with Azerbaijan's share in this market steadily increasing. He underscored that the mutual visa-free regime has played a pivotal role in facilitating this growth, positioning Azerbaijan as a preferred destination for Chinese tourists.

The official further highlighted the importance of ensuring that local tourism providers are fully equipped to cater to the specific needs of Chinese travelers.

"Expectations have been carefully mapped across the entire tourism ecosystem, from professional Chinese-speaking guides and seamless in-country navigation to modern, comfortable accommodations, convenient payment systems, and cuisine tailored to Chinese tastes. We have already implemented several critical measures to address these demands," he stated.

Since its inception in 2018, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has successfully cultivated a robust network of partners within China's tourism and media sectors. Sengstschmid also noted that recognition by the major online travel service provider Trip Group stands as a testament to Azerbaijan's growing influence and success in the Chinese tourism market.

"The bureau is further deepening partnerships with platforms such as Trip, Qunar, and Fliggy, alongside local campaigns on social media channels including WeChat, Douyin, Weibo, and Xiaohongshu. This year, the bureau organized roadshows in six Chinese cities, multiple presentation seminars, and familiarization trips for both tourism companies and journalists," the official said.

Looking ahead, Sengstschmid stated that opening a permanent office in China early next year will strengthen Azerbaijan's presence in the market, intensify its promotional activities, and allow the“Destination Azerbaijan” message to reach a broader audience.