Ukrainian Ground Forces Announce Expanded Opportunities For Foreign Volunteer Fighters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces' press service reported this on Facebook.

"The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to develop the system for recruiting and employing foreign volunteers who have decided to sign a contract and serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.

Certain formats introduced in 2022 fulfilled their role during the most critical period of the country's defense and made it possible to quickly integrate foreigners ready to join the ranks. However, the situation on the frontline, the structure of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the needs of combat units have changed significantly.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces stated that the approach to employing foreign service members is now evolving. The key principle of the new model is the most effective use of their experience, motivation, and professional skills in units where they are needed the most.

"Foreign volunteer fighters who sign a contract with the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have broader opportunities for military service, including the right to choose their combat brigade, deployment area, and specific role, depending on their training, experience, and preferences. This ensures better integration, equal opportunities with Ukrainian soldiers, and more efficient use of personnel," the press service said.

The statement added that transparent, clear, and effective mechanisms of service would continue to be ensured for everyone who consciously chooses to stand alongside Ukrainian troops in the fight for freedom and security.

Earlier reports said that share of foreigners serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces had increased. As of August, citizens from 72 countries were serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with about 40% coming from South America.