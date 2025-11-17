Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gas Orders On TAP Pipeline Show Minor Weekly Fluctuations

2025-11-17 03:55:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A total of 367,029,291 kWh of natural gas was ordered on November 17 from the Kipoi exit point of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe.

AzerNews

