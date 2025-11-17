2025 Computing Global Conference Held In Shenzhen, Building A New Ecosystem For The AI Era

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2025) - The 2025 Computing Global Conference (CGC2 025), hosted by the Global Computing Consortium (GCC), was successfully held on November 7 in Shenzhen. With the theme "Building New Foundations, Empowering New Energy, Embracing New Opportunities in AI," the event featured a comprehensive activity matrix including "1 Main Forum + 7 Subforums + 1 Annual Thematic Exhibition." Additionally, the GCC Strategic Advisory Council (SAC) held its annual meeting on the morning of the 7th.

The conference attracted over 1,000 elites from the global computing field, including six renowned academicians from China and abroad, more than 40 high-end industry experts, and over 10 international guests, providing a high-end platform for technical exchanges, achievement displays, and industry cooperation.







Opening Remarks: Anchoring the Direction of Open and Collaborative Development

In his speech, Mr. Wu Guogang, Level-ll Bureau Rank Official of Electronic Information Department of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, emphasized that computing is the core foundation of the digital economy era, with its strategic and fundamental position becoming increasingly prominent. It serves as a key pillar supporting high-level technological self-reliance and the cultivation of new productive forces. He acknowledged the significant achievements of the GCC in fostering industry consensus, advancing standards development, and expanding the ecosystem. He stressed the need to maintain an open and inclusive approach, deepen the construction of the standard system and international recognition, enhance community ecological efficiency, systematically promote overseas business and international cooperation, and collectively build a globally interconnected and mutually beneficial computing industry ecosystem.







In his welcome address, Mr. Mei Hong, an adviser of GCC Board of Directors, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reviewed the development journey of the alliance since its establishment. He emphasized that open collaboration is an inherent gene of the information technology industry and is the inevitable path to overcoming development bottlenecks and achieving global win-win outcomes. He stated that the GCC now has over 300 members, covering the entire computing industry chain ecosystem, and has established strategic cooperation with multiple international industry organizations. Significant achievements have been made in standards development and open-source ecosystem construction. He expressed the hope that the GCC will steadfastly pursue the path of open development, accelerate its globalization efforts, and build a core link that connects global resources.







Alliance Achievements: Multidimensional Innovation Strengthening the Foundation of the Industry

Mr. Jin Hai, Chair of GCC Board of Directors, Professor of Huazhong University of Science and Technology Doctoral Supervisor, systematically introduced the annual achievements of the alliance and its future development plans. The alliance has established six Industrial Development Committees and six Professional Committees, releasing over 15 reports, more than 20 group standards, and over 30 evaluation projects. It has conducted over 50 industry events and selected more than 150 outstanding case studies. In terms of technological innovation, the alliance has promoted the co-creation and standardization of the HiFloat low-precision data format, built a confidential computing standard system, and advanced the green and low-carbon development of computing power infrastructure, achieving multiple breakthroughs in areas such as hardware and software compatibility for architecture and high-performance computing open-source ecosystems. By 2026, the alliance aims to focus on establishing the Open AI Infra community, advancing industrial consensus among supernodes, and leading the standardization of HiFloat, with the goal of becoming an internationally renowned platform for computing industry development.







Frontier Insights: Understanding New Trends in Industry Development

The conference featured two core sections: "Industry Trends and Hot Technologies" and "Scenario Implementation and Ecosystem Co-Building." Leading experts and scholars from both domestic and international backgrounds, along with representatives from various companies, shared their cutting-edge insights in sequential presentations, sparking a collision of ideas. Mr. Torsten Hoefler, a member of the SAC of the GCC, Member of Academia Europaea, Professor at ETH Zurich, discussed the development of large language models and reasoning language models, elaborating on the core value of computing as a "new fuel" and analyzing the key pathways for optimizing computing power in the AI era.







Mr. Shao Guanglu,Executive Deputy Director of the Expert Advisory Committee of the Internet Society of China, precisely analyzed six major industry trends: the high growth of the computing power market, new characteristics of storage demand, and the evolution of network structures towards a mesh model. He urged the acceleration of the construction of large-scale intelligent computing clusters and the strengthening of intelligent cloud applications and globalization processes.







Mr. Zhang Dixuan, President of Huawei Ascend Computing Business, pointed out that the iteration of AI technology not only drives continuous transformation in training and inference workloads but also positions supernodes as a mainstream direction for current AI infrastructure. He emphasized that planning and accelerating the construction of advanced liquid-cooled data centers is essential for enterprises to respond to the rapid changes in AI technology. In his keynote speech, Mr. Zhang elaborated on Ascend's core philosophy of "open hardware, open-source software, and building a global AI industry ecosystem together." He provided a detailed overview of Ascend's full-scenario product layout for large model training, central inference, and integrated machines, supporting partners in developing in-depth products and solutions for various scenarios. The comprehensive open-source software accelerates flexible and efficient innovation for customers, partners, and developers.







Mr. Feng Zhongyan, OceanBase Open Source General Manager, Ant Group, introduced the practical pathways for deep integration of multimodal data processing and AI scenarios. Mr. Yu Xiongjie, Co-Chair of the GCC Open AI Infra Community Technical Advisory Committee and Solution Architect of Douyin, released detailed progress on the GCC Dayu AI supernode architecture, revealing that the specifications are expected to be made public by the end of next month. Mr. Wang Juncho, Director of Arm Technology (China) Co., Ltd, discussed the empowerment of ecosystem implementation through standardization, introducing the Arm SystemReady compliance program and related practical results. Mr. Liu Yi, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom Artificial Intelligence Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd,showcased the practical applications of intelligent computing cloud, large models, and industry applications. Mr. Li Hao, Senior Architect of PICC Technology, presented practical applications of AI in financial scenarios such as empowering insurance agents, customer service, and risk prevention. Lastly, Mr. Li Yufei, Product Director at SenseTime, took the stage with the embodied intelligent robot "Tang Tang" to demonstrate innovative applications of multimodal large models in intelligent interpretation and educational companionship.

Major Releases: Empowering Industry Upgrades

During the conference, several significant results were announced, alongside award ceremonies for multiple achievements. The Computing-Power Network Industry Development Group, the Embodied Intelligence Development Group, the CloudDevice Special Interest Group, and the Open AI Infra Community were officially established as four GCC branches, further enhancing the organizational structure of the alliance. The series of international results, including "Top 10 Trends of Global Computing Power (2026)," were simultaneously released to provide reference models for global industrial development. GCC branches collectively released annual standards and white papers covering critical technology areas such as intelligent computing, high-performance computing, green computing, Open-cooling technology, confidential computing, and energy conservation and carbon reduction. The "2025 Global Most Valuable Practice solutions (GMVPS)" was officially published, featuring nearly 60 outstanding cases, with 36 being recognized as "Specially Recommended Cases by the Editorial Committee," highlighting the innovative application achievements of computing technology in finance, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and government sectors.







The successful hosting of this conference has established a high-end platform for deepening exchanges and cooperation in the global computing industry, fostering a shared development consensus of "open inclusiveness and collaborative innovation." The GCC will continue to serve as a bridge, promoting technological innovation, joint standards development, and ecological prosperity, thereby supporting the global computing industry's pursuit of higher quality development in the AI era and contributing solid support for the collaborative growth of the global digital economy.

