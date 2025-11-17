MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Redondo Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2025) - Kent | Pincin is proud to announce that Michael J. Kent, a key professional at the firm, has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for 2026. This prestigious distinction is reserved for attorneys who demonstrate outstanding professional achievement and receive peer recognition within the legal community. The selection process for Super Lawyers is rigorous, ensuring that only the most dedicated and skilled legal professionals earn this honor.







Michael J. Kent of Kent | Pincin Named 2026 Super Lawyer Recognizing Outstanding Legal Achievement

Michael J. Kent's recognition as a 2026 Super Lawyer reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to excellence in legal services. As a co-founder of Kent | Pincin, Emily Rose Pincin has helped shape a practice that prioritizes client advocacy and professional integrity. Together, they have built a firm known for its focus on employment law and personal injury cases, serving clients with a commitment to justice and thorough legal support.

Kent | Pincin's practice areas include employment law and discrimination in California. The firm addresses complex workplace issues with a deep understanding of state regulations and protections. The firm's approach is grounded in thorough legal knowledge and a commitment to protecting the rights of employees facing discrimination. This focus ensures that clients receive informed and effective representation tailored to their unique circumstances.

In addition to employment law, Kent | Pincin is recognized for its work in personal injury cases in Redondo Beach. The firm's professionals handle various injury claims, advocating for clients who have suffered harm due to negligence or accidents. Their approach emphasizes careful case evaluation and strategic legal action to secure fair outcomes for those affected.

The recognition of Michael J. Kent as a Super Lawyer for 2026 is a testament to the firm's overall commitment to legal excellence. This honor acknowledges his individual achievements and underscores the strength and professionalism of the Kent | Pincin team. The firm continues to build on its reputation as a trusted advocate for clients in both employment law and personal injury matters.

Kent | Pincin focuses on delivering high-quality legal services without using sales language or promotional claims. The firm's priority is to provide straightforward, effective legal representation that meets its clients' needs. The Super Lawyer distinction awarded to Michael J. Kent serves as a clear indicator of the firm's dedication to maintaining high standards in the legal profession.

For those seeking assistance with employment law discrimination in California, Kent | Pincin offers knowledgeable and professional support. The firm's experience in this area ensures that clients receive guidance grounded in current legal standards and practical experience. Similarly, individuals pursuing personal injury claims in Redondo Beach can rely on the firm's commitment to thorough and compassionate representation.

Michael J. Kent's profile and recognition can be viewed at Recognized as Super Lawyer, providing further insight into his professional background and achievements. More information about his role at the firm is available at Michael J. Kent. These accomplishments and ongoing efforts reflect the firm's dedication to its clients and the legal community.

Kent | Pincin's co-founder, Emily Rose Pincin, continues to play a vital role in shaping the firm's direction and commitment to client service. Together with Michael J. Kent, the firm is a respected presence in the legal landscape, focused on delivering results through professionalism and dedication.

Individuals can explore the personal injury page to learn more about Kent | Pincin's personal injury work in Redondo Beach. In addition to its California location, Kent | Pincin also has an office in Madison, Wisconsin, where it provides legal services to clients in that region.

