Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, and his accompanying delegation arrived in the country on an official visit.
KUWAIT - Brazilian Ambassador to Kuwait Rodrigo d'Araujo Gabsch affirmed that Brazil and Kuwait enjoy a strong partnership across several fields, particularly energy and food security.
ANKARA - Saud N. Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tukiye's Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA)
AL-NADOR - The Centre for Shared Memory for Democracy and Peace honored Sheikha Dr. Souad Al-Sabah during the International Festival of Shared Memory Cinema in Nador, Morocco, in recognition of her great humanistic, literary, and intellectual endeavors.
KHARTOUM - Kuwait's Namaa Charity affiliated with Social Reform Society distributed, 1,100 full food baskets and provided fresh meat for families in need at refugee camps.
RIYADH - Kuwait's national handball team secured a well-deserved victory over Iraq in the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh.
DOHA - Kuwaiti Taekwondo team won three bronze medals in the U-17 youth category at the 5th Qatar International Taekwondo Championship.
ABU DHABI - Kuwaiti racers Fahad Al-Yaqoub and Yousef Al-Shareeda achieved a new milestone in the Spark GP4 sitting category at the UAE International Jet Ski Championship after securing first and second places respectively.
RAMALLAH - Health authorities in the Gaza Strip reported that 17 bodies and three injured Palestinians arrived at Gaza's hospitals in the past 72 hours.
RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian youth south of Tubas in the West Bank.
BEIRUT - The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced that one person was killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike in southern Lebanon.
VIENNA - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi warned of a new phase of nuclear proliferation that could see between 20 to 25 countries owning nuclear weapons, compared to only nine countries today.
RIYADH - The Secretary General of the GCC, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and profound denunciation of the Israeli occupation authorities and extremist groups attacks against the Palestinian people.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty underlined the importance of an "immediate" ceasefire in Sudan. (end)
