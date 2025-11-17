MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA)

1970 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait issued the second edition of the national currency, the dinar, which bore the photo of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The new banknote was smaller than the first issue with more colors and decorations.

1993 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) celebrated re-opening of the Shuaiba Refinery, which was destroyed by the Iraqi forces during the occupation of the State of Kuwait. Rebuilding the refinery cost KD 26 million.

1999 -- The State of Kuwait and Bahrain signed a diplomatic and consular cooperation agreement.

2011 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed dismay at unprecedented behavior, which were rejected by Kuwaiti people, after some parliament members participated in riots. The Amir ordered the Ministry of Interior and the National Guard to take necessary measures to restore order.

2011 -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior expressed disappointment over the demonstrations that took place in front of the National Assembly, which resulted in injury of five policemen and a National Guard.

2013 -- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent honored Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Barjas Al-Barjas with Henry Dunant Medal in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian services.

2013 -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD four million loan agreement with Cape Verde to fund establishment of health facilities.

2017 -- Kuwait won three awards in the Arabic-Language poetry, art and short stories competitions, part of activities marking Kuwait as Capital of Arab Youth.

2019 -- KFAED signed a KD five million loan agreement with Sierra Leone to improve marine environment in the capital, Freetown.

2021 -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Adam Al-Mulla announced that Kuwait won the membership of the UN agency's Executive Council for 2021-25. (end) gta