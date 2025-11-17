NIA Presents Red Fort Blast Case Accused In Delhi Court

National Investigation Agency (NIA) | File Photo

New Delhi- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) presented an accused in the Red Fort blast case before a Delhi court on Monday.

The accused, Amir Rashid Ali, was produced before the Principal District and Sessions judge.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the court. Further details are awaited.

Thirteen people were killed and several injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10.

A doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Umar Nabi, was driving the car and had links to a“white collar” terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.