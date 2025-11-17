UK Airline Blue Islands Suspends Operations

Dhaka: UK's Blue Islands airline halted operations and cancelled all flights on Friday (Nov 15), a day after advertising for new staff, in a move that caught passengers off guard.

The Channel Islands-based carrier said on its website that it had“suspended trading effective 14 November 2025” and advised customers not to travel to the airport unless they had alternative arrangements.

Blue Islands had posted vacancies for pilots, engineers and senior cabin crew on Thursday, adding to the surprise among travellers holding upcoming tickets.

It told customers: "We deeply regret the inconvenience that this will bring to your travel plans".

The regional airlines was Channel Islands-based, and had hubs in Jersey and Guernsey.

It employed about 100 people.

Guernsey Hospitality Association's president and director Alan Sillett wrote on social media: "Tonight's news should be a real wake-up call. Guernsey's air links model is likely to go from an 85% monopoly to a 100pc monopoly.

"This shows our lack of resilience. We need major airlines to enter the market. Regional airlines are very fragile unless they have a bailout option."

A spokesperson for Blue Islands added: "After 26 years of serving the Channel Islands, we deeply regret that Blue Islands has this evening suspended its operations.

"After very constructive dialogue with the government of Jersey in recent months, including what we understood to have been ongoing assessments of the future options, we were informed this afternoon that they are unable to provide further support.

"This has meant that we now need to suspend flying immediately whilst we consider the options available and how we can help our customers, staff and stakeholders."

