Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Double Elimination! Nikhil And Gaurav's Fees Stun Fans

A double elimination recently took place in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. With this, wildcard entries Nikhil and Gaurav have left the house. Find out the remuneration details of these two in this article.

A double elimination occurred in the Bigg Boss house this week. All 'Fire Storm' wildcard entries, including Nikhil and Gaurav, have been eliminated. The audience is confused about their purpose in the show.

Nikhil was barely visible in the house, only appearing during group assemblies. Sivaji joked on Bigg Boss Buzz, 'I saw you enter, and I'm only seeing you again now. You played hide-and-seek well!'

Nikhil was out on Saturday, and Gaurav on Sunday. Gaurav, who doesn't speak Telugu, tried to perform but the language barrier was a huge minus. Sivaji joked, 'You were sent to play, not act like a journalist.'

With their elimination, Nikhil and Gaurav's remuneration details are going viral. Nikhil gained recognition from TV serials like Gruhalakshmi. He reportedly got Rs. 2.5 lakh per week for his 5-week stay, totaling Rs. 12.5 lakh.

Gaurav also became popular with TV serials like Malli. He received a remuneration of Rs. 2.1 lakh per week. For his 5-week stay, Gaurav earned Rs. 10.5 lakh. Both TV actors are leaving with lakhs without much effort.

